(Bloomberg) -- Climate change already poses risks to the U.S. economy and regulators including the Federal Reserve should assess the impact that it may have on financial stability, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said Friday.

“Climate change is one of the major challenges of our time,” Brainard said in prepared remarks for a virtual event hosted by the Center for American Progress. “We are already seeing elevated financial losses associated with an increased frequency and intensity of extreme weather events.”

Severe weather events, such as hurricanes and wildfires, are increasing due to climate change and are impacting U.S. businesses, investment, home insurance practices and mortgage rates, Brainard said. Her speech came as the central bank ramps up its research into climate change and how it may impact the economy and financial system.

“We are improving our understanding of climate risks and their impact on financial stability through staff research and engagement with other central banks on topics like climate scenario analysis,” Brainard said. “Supervisors are responsible for ensuring that supervised institutions are resilient to all material risks, including those associated with climate change.”

However, she also acknowledged that it’s hard to gauge bank exposure to climate risk because of data gaps and problems with methodology. “Although the transmission channels through which climate risks affect banks are increasingly apparent, quantification of those risks remains challenging,” she said. “Climate change also poses distinct modeling challenges.”

