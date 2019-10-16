(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said she views “the cost-benefit assessment of negative rates as unattractive for the current U.S. context” despite arguments that digital currencies could help address the problems of the zero lower bound on interest rates.

“Some economists have argued that a central bank digital currency could address the problems posed by the zero lower bound by potentially transmitting monetary policy directly to the public,” Brainard said Wednesday in the text of a speech. “My own strong preference is to address the effective lower bound by using our existing tools vigorously”

Brainard comments in text of remarks given in Washington focused on the future of money

“Global stablecoin networks should be expected to meet a high threshold of legal and regulatory safeguards before launching operations,” Brainard says

Fed is monitoring new technologies including Facebook’s Libra closely

“While prudence cautions against rushing into untested approaches to central bank digital currencies, we are actively investing in our payments infrastructure, so that everyone has access to real-time payments,” she says

Brainard reiterates that U.S. central bank will develop the FedNow Service as a platform for consumers and businesses to send and receive payments immediately

