(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said he favored sticking with a 75 basis-point rate increase later this month, rather than an even bigger move, following the hotter-than-expected June consumer inflation report.

“So far, we’ve framed this mostly as 50 versus 75 at this meeting. I think 75 has a lot of virtue to it” because it brings the benchmark rate to roughly the neutral level as seen by policy makers, Bullard was quoted as saying in a Nikkei interview on Wednesday that was published Thursday. “As of today, I would advocate 75 basis points again at the next meeting.”

The US central bank raised rates in March, May and June, with the last increase of 75 basis points the largest move since 1994. Bullard told Nikkei that if officials did the same again when the Fed met July 26-27, it would be “unprecedented that we’ve gone with that large a move in two consecutive meetings.”

Investors hardened bets the Fed would hike by 100 basis points this month after data on Wednesday showed consumer prices rising by a higher-than-expected 9.1% in the year through June. But they dialed that back somewhat on Thursday, after Fed Governor Christopher Waller said he favored 75 basis points but was open to going bigger if the data between now and the meeting warrant more forceful action.

Read more: Waller Backs 75 Basis-Point Hike; Bigger Fed Move Hangs on Data

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.