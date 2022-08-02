(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve may be able to slow inflation without sparking a recession in the US economy, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said.

The US central bank has developed over time respect for its ability to tame price increases, marking a contrast to the 1970s, Bullard said Tuesday. And that increases the odds policy that makers can succeed in cooling prices while minimizing pain for the economy, he said. The same is true for the European Central Bank, he also said.

“Since modern central banks have more credibility than their counterparts in the 1970s, it appears that both the Fed and the ECB may be able to disinflate in an orderly manner and achieve a relatively soft landing,” Bullard said in remarks prepared for delivery at an event organized by the Money Marketeers of New York University.

Fed officials hiked interest rates by 75 basis points last week for the second straight month, marking the most aggressive back-to-back increases in more than a generation to tame inflation that’s running at the fastest pace in four decades. Policy makers say they want to see convincing evidence that inflation is heading down before they call victory on their efforts.

Bullard, who is voting on policy this year, said the Fed is committed to its inflation target, and “it has taken actions to increase the policy rate sharply and to begin quantitative tightening.”

Other Fed officials, speaking separately on Tuesday, also voiced their commitments to bringing inflation back down. With consumer prices rising 9.1% in June from a year earlier, the Fed has “a long way to go” on reaching price stability around a 2% inflation target, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said Tuesday in an interview on LinkedIn.

Financial markets are also showing confidence that the central bank will be able to lower inflation, Bullard said, pointing to long-term inflation expectations.

“Consequently, medium- and longer-term inflation expectations currently tend to be lower than shorter-term inflation expectations, suggesting markets presently expect inflation to come under control in the quarters and years ahead,” Bullard said.

