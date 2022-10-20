(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis said it will “think differently” in the future after President James Bullard, a closely watched policy maker, spoke last week at an invitation-only private event hosted by Citigroup Inc. -- potentially running afoul of Fed communications guidelines.

“Jim Bullard works hard to maintain the spirit of transparency and active communications to make his views widely known,” the St. Louis Fed said in a statement late Thursday.

Bullard’s comments at the event last Friday were similar to others he made before and during his trip to Washington last week, the bank said in the statement, providing a link to a transcript of the Citi event.

“But we are listening to the commentary around this and will think differently about this in the future,” the bank said.

Bullard’s attendance at the event was reported earlier on Thursday by the New York Times.

The presidents of the 12 Fed regional banks typically announce speaking engagements in advance and invite media to attend, and in recent years, they have often released texts of speeches or presentations and webcast their remarks.

Bullard is closely followed by Wall Street and comments frequently in public and in press interviews. He has been one of the more hawkish US central bankers and was an early advocate for aggressively front-loading interest rate increases to combat the hottest inflation in 40 years.

Peter Conti-Brown, associate professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, said that the St. Louis Fed’s response was “not enough and not close to it. This statement misses what makes these kinds of meetings so deeply problematic.”

Even if nothing new was disclosed to Citi’s clients, Bullard’s appearance could be seen as a violation of Fed rules on communications that aim to avoid providing a profit-making firm with an advantage by allowing them to get clients close to a policymaker.

These guidelines state that FOMC participants “will strive to ensure that their contacts with members of the public do not provide any profit-making person or organization with a prestige advantage over its competitors.”

The incident has added to the ethics issues to vex the Fed in recent months, including the early retirement of two regional Fed presidents following revelations last year of unusual securities trading.

Last Friday, the central bank announced that Chair Jerome Powell had ordered a probe by its internal watchdog into trading violations disclosed by Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic.

“This adds to the pile of governance issues that Powell has faced during his tenure such as trading disclosures,” said Derek Tang, an economist at LH Meyer in Washington. “They’re not all Powell’s fault but it does erode public trust in them when inflation is so high.”

(Updates with analyst reaction in the final paragraph.)

