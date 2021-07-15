(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said the central bank has met its goal of achieving “substantial further progress” on both inflation and employment, urging policy makers to move forward in reducing stimulus.

“I think we are in a situation where we can taper,” Bullard said Thursday during a Bloomberg Television interview with Michael McKee. “We don’t want to jar markets or anything – but I think it is time to end these emergency measures.”

Fed officials are considering how quickly to trim monetary policy support for the economy as it reopens from pandemic lockdown. Consumer prices have risen sharply amid supply glitches, but the central bank has argued for patience.

Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the U.S. economic recovery still hasn’t progressed enough to start reducing its $120 billion monthly pace of its asset purchases.

“On the labor market I think we have made substantial progress,” Bullard said, using the phrase policy makers have used as a benchmark for tapering.

The Federal Open Market Committee will meet July 27-28 to discuss the economic outlook and its plans on the appropriate timing of scaling back its asset purchases. The committee wants to achieve “substantial further progress” on inflation and employment before tapering.

“The pandemic is coming under very sharp control here,” Bullard said. “You’ve got bottlenecks and shortages everywhere.”

U.S. employers added 850,000 jobs last month, increasing by the most since August. At the same time, labor shortages continue to trouble some employers and U.S. payrolls are still nearly 7 million below their pre-pandemic level.

Meanwhile, the consumer price index in June rose by the most since 2008, increasing 5.4% compared with a year earlier. Fed officials argue that the increase is largely due to transitory factors associated with supply-chain bottlenecks and the reopening of service industries as the pandemic recedes.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.