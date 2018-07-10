(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your Tuesday started:

A multi-colored graphic that’s made the rounds at the Federal Reserve hints at what Chairman Jerome Powell could face if President Donald Trump succeeds in throwing globalization into reverse: Higher prices for many goods and potentially faster inflation.

The U.K. economy is bouncing back from a near standstill in the first quarter and a World Cup boost to consumer spending is supporting the pickup That may be enough to secure an August rate hike for the BOE, although one U.K. think tank reckons officials should focus on freezing house prices

The European Central Bank has a battle on its hands over new conduct rules for Governing Council members, some of which are seen as too intrusive.

Britain’s Theresa May dodged immediate danger as she fought to stave off a full-blown crisis after three ministers quit to protest her Brexit plan.

Jim O’Neill says May is now stronger than she’s been in some time, and here’s how it could impact her economy

Investors’ confidence in the euro area and Germany took another knock as the escalation of trade tensions between the U.S. and many of the world’s major economies cast a cloud over improving data

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a decree empowering him to name the head of the central bank as well as deputy governors -- just hours after naming his son-in-law as finance minister

Mario Draghi reckons that euro-area inflation can stay on the right path, striking a confident tone that the ECB can withdraw its stimulus despite global risks

Malaysia’s new central bank governor presides over her first interest-rate meeting in a better position than most of her peers in Southeast Asia

