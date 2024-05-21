Fed’s Collins, Mester Emphasize Need for More Data to Cut Rates

(Bloomberg) -- Two Federal Reserve officials reinforced a higher-for-longer message on interest rates, emphasizing a need for patience as the central bank waits for more evidence inflation is moving lower.

Speaking on a panel moderated by Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, Cleveland Fed chief Loretta Mester said Tuesday that she wants to see “a few more months of inflation data that looks like it’s coming down” before cutting interest rates.

Boston Fed President Susan Collins, who was also on stage at the Atlanta Fed’s Financial Markets Conference in Amelia Island, Florida, indicated she wants to see more evidence price pressures are moving toward the central bank’s 2% target.

“I think this is a moment or a period when patience really matters. I think the data has been very mixed,” said Collins, who doesn’t vote on monetary policy this year. “It’s going to take longer than I had previously thought.”

She added current policy may further weigh on the economy in the future.

“I think there are a lot of reasons why special dimensions of this cycle could explain why we’re moderately restrictive and we have perhaps still more in the pipeline,” said Collins.

Inflation Improvement

Policymakers have welcomed the latest consumer price data, which showed a key gauge of underlying inflation slowed in April for the first time in six months.

At the same time, several Fed officials have stressed the need for more evidence that inflation is on a sustained path to their 2% goal before cutting the benchmark interest rate, which has been at a two-decade high since July.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said separately on Tuesday the central bank could consider cutting rates later this year if there are several more months of good inflation data.

Bostic reiterated his view earlier on Tuesday that inflation will continue to decline slowly and that Fed policy is restrictive.

Mester is stepping down in June when her term expires. She said Monday she no longer thought three rate cuts would be appropriate for 2024 given disappointing inflation data in the first quarter.

Both Bostic and Mester vote on the policy setting Federal Open Market Committee this year.

