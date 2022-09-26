(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins, in her first public speech since taking office, said additional tightening is needed to rein in stubbornly high inflation and cautioned the process will require some job losses.

“Returning inflation to target will require further tightening of monetary policy, as signaled in the recent FOMC projections,” Collins said Monday in remarks prepared for an event with the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce. “It will be important to see clear and convincing signs that inflation is falling.”

Collins is a voter this year on the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee.

Fed officials raised interest rates by 75 basis points last week for the third straight meeting, bringing the target for the benchmark federal funds rate to a range of 3% to 3.25%. Median projections show officials forecast that rates would reach 4.4% by the end of this year and 4.6% in 2023, a more hawkish shift in their so-called dot plot than anticipated.

The projections imply another 125 basis points of tightening this year, a sign that policy makers are continuing their aggressive tightening campaign as they attempt to tame the hottest inflation in a generation. But Fed Chair Jerome Powell, speaking to reporters after the meeting, said no decisions were made on the size of future rate increases and emphasized that a fairly large group of officials preferred to only lift rates by a percentage point by year end.

Collins, who took office in July, did not specify how much more tightening she thinks is required to control inflation, which she said “remains too high.” US consumer prices rose 8.3% in the 12 months through August.

Powell and other officials acknowledge that their efforts to cool prices could cause pain for businesses and households, including job losses. The labor market has so far remained strong, with unemployment at 3.7%, but policy makers forecast that’ll rise to around 4.4% next year.

Collins nodded to those risks on Monday, pointing out that disadvantaged workers could suffer even more.

“I do anticipate that accomplishing price stability will require slower employment growth and a somewhat higher unemployment rate,” Collins said. “And I take very seriously that unemployment is painful, and that its costs have been disproportionately concentrated among groups that have traditionally been marginalized.”

