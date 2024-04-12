(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins reiterated she sees no urgency to cut interest rates in the near term, given elevated inflation and the resilience of the labor market.

Collins said she had previously penciled in two rate cuts, but added she “wouldn’t put a lot of weight on any number.” She anticipates inflation will continue to ease, but it will likely take longer than previously thought.

“I’ve already penciled in two cuts, which is more likely than three in an environment that calls for a lot of patience,” Collins said Friday in an interview with Bloomberg News in New York.

Price figures this week were on the “high end” of what was expected, Collins said. The Boston Fed chief repeated that she expects rate cuts to be appropriate later this year, but added it might be later than she was previously thinking.

“It doesn’t change my baseline outlook that inflation will continue to come down with a healthy labor market, I just think it’ll take more time,” Collins said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Michael McKee. “It’s premature to tell whether the elevated numbers that we just saw are a bump on the path or something more concerning.”

A key inflation measure rose by more than economists expected for a third straight month in March, heightening fears that progress on cooling price pressures is stalling out. Investors are now betting on two rate cuts this year, down from the three seen last month.

The median estimate of 19 Fed officials was for three rate reductions in projections released last month, with nine anticipating two or fewer cuts.

