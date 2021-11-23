(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

President Joe Biden gave the Fed’s autonomy a boost by renominating Republican Jerome Powell as chair Powell’s renomination means policy continuity and analysts see an increased likelihood of the Fed announcing an acceleration of the taper pace in December Powell faces a plethora of politically tricky economic problems with little precedent in the Fed’s 107-year history Lael Brainard, picked to be vice chair of the Fed, gives Biden a jobs ally alongside inflation hawks

These choke points are keeping the global supply chain stuck

ECB officials urged an end to emergency stimulus, highlighting inflation risks while insisting recovery can weather new pandemic restrictions

Inflation shocks are spreading pain around the world, but nowhere is it as bad as in Latin America Mexico’s inflation is expected to reach 7% in December Paraguay’s central bank lifted its key interest rate to 4% as it seeks to combat inflation spillover to the broader economy

Chile’s bonds jumped as the first round of presidential elections halted a two-year shift among voters to the political left

The number of Canadians searching for work surged last month -- just as pandemic-related support programs were wound down

