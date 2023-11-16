(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook said she is attuned to the risk of an unnecessarily sharp economic slump, pointing to strain in some sectors of the economy from tighter financial conditions that could be a harbinger of further stress.

Cook said continued momentum in economic growth and consumer spending could slow the pace of disinflation, echoing her colleagues on the Fed’s policy-setting committee.

“But I am also attuned to the risk of an unnecessarily sharp decline in economic activity and employment,” Cook said Thursday in prepared remarks for the Asia Economic Policy Conference in San Francisco.

Some sectors of the economy are showing signs of strain from tighter financial conditions, she said, citing dwindling savings among lower-income households, higher borrowing costs for small business owners and slowing demand in the housing sector.

“As we try to identify the full, lagged effects of monetary policy tightening, I am considering whether small businesses, the housing sector, and low- and moderate-income households could be warning of broader stress ahead,” Cook said Thursday at the event, which is sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

Policymakers left interest rates unchanged at a 22-year high for a second straight meeting earlier this month. The Fed has one meeting left this year, in December, and officials are assessing economic conditions to see whether further interest-rate increases are needed.

Cook said she and her colleagues at the Fed are also attentive to the risks from global economic shocks, including recent volatility in energy prices. Officials are also paying close attention to the spillovers from US monetary policy in other economies, she said.

Actions by the Fed have contributed to the slowing pace of inflation over the last year “both by restraining aggregate demand and by keeping longer-term inflation expectations well anchored.” Falling global commodity prices also helped, she said.

Cook said there have also been positive signs in the labor market, including the number of job openings per unemployed worker, quit rates, and payroll growth indicate a return to pre-pandemic norms. She said strong growth in labor productivity in the last two quarters may help stabilize prices.

“I believe that a soft landing is possible, with continued disinflation and a strong labor market, but it is not assured,” Cook said.

