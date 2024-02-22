(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook said she would like to see more progress on inflation before beginning to cut interest rates.

“I would like to have greater confidence that inflation is converging to 2% before beginning to cut the policy rate,” Cook said Thursday in prepared remarks for a conference on macrofinance at Princeton University. “I would see an eventual rate cut as adjusting policy to reflect a shifting balance of risks.”

Cook’s remarks echoed those of many of her colleagues, who have signaled in recent weeks that while the Fed’s next policy move is likely a cut, they are in no rush to begin easing policy. Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson, speaking at a separate event Thursday, said it would likely be appropriate to start cutting later this year.

Read More: Fed’s Jefferson Warns of Easing Too Much on Improving Inflation

Cook said risks to the Fed’s dual goals of price stability and maximum employment are now in better balance, rather than weighted more to the inflation side as they were over the past few years.

She also noted progress toward the 2% inflation target could continue to be bumpy and uneven.

“A forecast of 12-month PCE inflation converging to our 2% target over time still seems reasonable as the baseline outlook,” Cook said, referring to the central bank’s preferred measure based on personal consumption expenditures.

“We should continue to move carefully as we receive more data, maintaining the degree of policy restriction needed to sustainably restore price stability while keeping the economy on a good path,” she said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.