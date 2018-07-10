(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell may be puzzled by the low level of long-term yields, but the answer to the mystery lies at least in part in the central bank’s success in carrying out its policies.

For Wall Street strategists, much of the stickiness of 10-year Treasury yields comes from the Fed’s ability to lift front-end rates and shrink its debt portfolio without roiling markets. Officials’ smooth retreat from crisis-era measures has kept term premium -- the extra compensation investors typically demand to hold longer maturities -- below zero. And with 10-year notes rallying the past four weeks, the premium has dropped toward its lowest level of the year.

The resilience of longer maturities is significant because it’s helping drive the yield curve toward inversion, which is vexing officials who are wary of the economic signals that phenomenon sends. From the market’s perspective, however, depressed yields and a nonexistent term premium may not be such a bad thing, if they’re cushioning the global economy in the face of the Fed’s policy normalization.

“The Fed’s message of doing only gradual rate hikes has really become ingrained in peoples’ minds, so most investors see no risk of any surprises,” said Ben Emons, chief economist and head of credit portfolio management at Intellectus Partners. “Also, even though inflation is at the Fed’s target, people don’t see any risk that there will really be an acceleration. If this wasn’t the case, then term premium would be higher.”

Expectations Questioned

With the Fed hiking rates and shrinking its balance sheet, one might expect longer-dated yields to be loftier. Especially with inflation, typically the bane of longer maturities, heating up: A report Thursday is projected to show consumer prices rising at the fastest annual pace since 2012.

And yet, while two-year yields have climbed almost 70 basis points in 2018, those on the 10-year maturity are up less than 50 basis points. The gap between the maturities dwindled to around 27 basis points this month, the smallest since 2007.

The low level of long-term yields came up last month when Powell was asked about the collapsing curve at his press conference after the Fed raised rates. The move up in the short end makes sense, he said, but “the harder question is what is happening with long rates.”

He offered the term premium as one explanation, calling it “low by historical standards,” as well as the appeal of Treasuries for investors seeking a haven.

“I understand why the Fed is concerned about the flat curve and what it signals,” said Nils Overdahl, a senior portfolio manager at New Century Advisors, which oversees about $2.2 billion. “If market participants worry about the durability of the economic expansion, it may change the way they behave.”

As Powell points out, the curve debate isn’t all about the Fed. The Treasury has also played a part, favoring short-term debt as it boosts issuance to plug deficits and make up for the Fed’s balance-sheet unwind. And continued quantitative easing by other central banks is also contributing by boosting the allure of higher-yielding U.S. debt.

Keep Waiting

Don’t expect the term premium to rebound anytime soon, says Steven Major, global head of fixed-income research at HSBC Holdings Plc.

Many investors expected “that because it was so low, and negative, that it had to go back to zero or higher,” he said. “But there is no reason for term premium to have to rise.”

The 10-year Treasury yield, at 2.87 percent, will fall to 2.3 percent by the end of December, and the gap between 2- and 10-year yields will collapse to zero, he predicts.

Pension Appetite

Demand for long-term debt, especially from U.S. pension funds, has helped cap long-term yields, especially with sliding emerging markets spurring haven buying. Developing-nation stocks lost about almost 8 percent in the first half of the year, according to MSCI data.

The pension appetite can be seen in the record amount of notes and bonds split into principal- and interest-only securities, known as strips.

“This pension demand has also pressured term premium down,” Intellectus’s Emons said.

ECB Risk

So, what could be the trigger for term premium to finally take flight? For some strategists, including Deutsche Bank’s Dominic Konstam, the European Central Bank is the biggest potential spark.

ECB President Mario Draghi said last month that the central bank will phase out asset purchases by the end of December, and he reaffirmed this week that the bank’s inflation goal is within reach. But yields have been kept in check as he has also pledged that the bank would keep rates at record lows at least through the summer of 2019.

“The ECB is immensely important to global term premium,” Konstam said. “If they get rid of their QE program and wind everything down, then that will contribute to higher U.S. term premium.”

The 10-year Treasury yield will end 2018 at 3.5 percent, Deutsche Bank forecasts, in part due to rising term premium and the Fed lifting rates a total of four times this year.

