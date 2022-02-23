(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly repeated her view that March is the appropriate time to begin adjusting monetary policy “absent any significant negative surprises.”

“It is time to move away from the extraordinary support that the Fed has been providing during the pandemic and bring monetary policy in line with the challenges of today,” Daly said Wednesday in prepared remarks for a town hall hosted by the Los Angeles World Affairs Council.

Fed officials concluded in January that they would start raising interest rates soon from near zero and were watching for persistent inflation that would justify a faster pace of tightening, according to minutes of their Jan. 25-26 meeting released last week. Economists say that an escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine could impact those plans.

Daly said in her speech that “inflation is too high, and inflation pressures have begun to spread outside of sectors most directly affected by pandemic-related disruptions.”

