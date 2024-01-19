Fed’s Daly Says It’s Premature to Think Interest Rate Cuts Are Around the Corner

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said it’s “premature” to think interest-rate cuts are around the corner, noting she needs to see more evidence that inflation is on a consistent trajectory back to 2% before easing policy.

“While I think it’s appropriate for us to look forward and ask when would policy adjustments be necessary so we don’t put a stranglehold on the economy, it’s really premature to think that that’s around the corner,” Daly said Friday in an interview on Fox Business.

Daly, who votes on monetary policy decisions this year, said she needs to see more evidence that inflation is heading back down to 2% “consistently and sustainably for me to feel confident enough to start adjusting the policy rate.”

In addition to inflation data, the San Francisco Fed president said she will be looking for any early signs the labor market is starting to falter to inform her decision.

“Do I get consistent evidence that inflation is coming down, or do I get any early signs with the labor market starting to falter?” Daly said. “Neither one of those right now is pushing me to think that an adjustment is necessary.”

The Federal Open Market Committee is expected to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged for a fourth straight meeting when policymakers gather Jan. 30-31. Daly’s comments are among the last by Fed officials before the committee goes into a self-imposed communications blackout ahead of the gathering.

Policymakers’ quarterly projections from December implied three interest-rate cuts in 2024 — or some 75 basis points of cuts – and Fed officials have pushed back against market expectations of imminent and deep rate reductions this year. Odds of a March cut have notably eased since Governor Christopher Waller said earlier this week that policy moves should be “carefully calibrated and not rushed.”

Inflation has fallen sharply over the past year without sparking a surge in unemployment. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, the core metric rose 1.9% in November on a six-month annualized basis — just below the Fed’s 2% target. December figures will be released next week.

Data published earlier Friday also showed near-term inflation expectations slipped to a three-year low, helping to drive a surge in consumer sentiment. Longer-term price views also eased.

Daly said Americans’ balance sheets are in a “good” position, but noted she will be watching delinquency rates for early warning signs the economy is slowing.

When asked about a plan regulators are working on that would require banks to tap the Fed’s discount window at least once a year to reduce the stigma and ensure lenders are ready for troubled times, Daly said it was premature for her to comment. However, she did say the discount window is regularly used by banks.

