Fed’s Daly Says More Hikes Coming, But How Much Depends on Data

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said US central bankers will likely continue to raise interest rates this year, though by how much will depend on incoming data.

“Our No. 1 priority is to get inflation down,” Daly said Friday in an interview with Newsy. “I do believe we will take additional rate hikes, I just think that’s the right thing to do to bring the economy back in balance.”

Policy makers increased their benchmark rate by 75 basis points earlier this month, the third straight three-quarter-point rate hike, and signaled that they could deliver another 1.25 percentage points of increases by the end of the year.

Daly said the economy is starting to show signs of cooling, especially in housing and easing supply chains, which is welcome news for the Fed, but not enough to declare victory on the inflation fight.

