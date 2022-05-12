(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly backed raising interest rates by a half-percentage point at each of the central bank’s next two meetings, adding that she’d like to see financial conditions tighten further.

“Going up in 50-basis-point increments to me makes quite a bit of sense and there’s no reason right now that I see in the economy to pause on doing that in the next couple of meetings,” Daly said in an interview Thursday with Bloomberg News.

She added that a 75-basis-point increase, which has been the subject of speculation as an option to curb surging inflation, is “not a primary consideration.”

Policy makers increased the federal funds target rate by half a percentage point, to a range of 0.75% to 1%, at their meeting earlier this month. It was the first hike of that size since 2000 as the Fed fights to tamp down the biggest increases in consumer prices in 40 years.

“I expect financial conditions to tighten even more as we march through these rate increase and remove stimulus from the economy,” Daly said. “I think we’ve made a good start on them already, but I would like to see continued tightening of financial conditions -- that would be consistent with bringing supply and demand back into balance.”

Daly said rates should rise to neutral -- the place at which policy is neither accommodative nor restrictive -- by the end of the year, and sees that benchmark around 2.5%.

