(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly says curbing high inflation is necessary not just to sustain the economic expansion -- it can also fulfill the central bank’s goal of ensuring broad employment gains across different parts of the population.

Daly made the comments as part of a wide-ranging interview with Michael McKee during the Bloomberg Equality Summit on Wednesday, where she also said both a 50 basis-point interest-rate hike and a decision to shrink the balance sheet could be warranted at the Fed’s next meeting in May, depending on economic data in coming weeks.

Daly, who is the first openly gay female bank president and second woman -- after her mentor, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen -- to lead the San Francisco district bank, also discussed diversity at the central bank, her own experience at the Fed and whether more women will return to the workforce as the pandemic eases.

Below is an edited transcript of some of Daly’s comments, with questions paraphrased.

Inflation vs. Jobs

Q. Higher interest rates are supposed to slow demand, which slows investment, which slows or constricts hiring. What do you say to Black, Hispanic, Asian or female workers who would say, “Yes, we have an inflation problem, but it’s my job you’re talking about”?

Daly: “[Wage growth has] been going up most rapidly for those at the lowest part of the wage distribution -- Blacks and Hispanics and women. The unemployment rates for those groups have been falling, for Asian Americans, falling, and really starting to narrow some of those gaps.”

“We’re seeing things in the labor market that we often don’t see until very late in an expansion. And so the good news is we’re already seeing those things.”

“We have to be nimble in our policy. So right now, inflation is top of mind because inflation is a regressive tax. The very people we care a lot about in terms of equitable inclusion in the labor market are the very people who are being most ill-affected by the rapid rise in prices. So these are intertwined goals.”

“They’re not trade-off goals, and ‘intertwined goals’ means that full employment depends on price stability, price stability depends on full employment, and what I tell all of the groups who you just named, and anyone else who asks, is that achieving one achieves both. If we do them together, we’ll get the economy that sustained.”

“For the groups that have been historically less advantaged in our economy, a sustained expansion is the best remedy to many, many of the problems that they face.”

Fed Diversity

Q. You came from a broken family and dropped out of high school, before becoming the second female president of the San Francisco Fed and the first openly gay woman to lead a central bank. The Fed has been criticized for being a bastion of white men from privileged educational backgrounds. How has that affected policy and, ultimately, Americans?

Daly: “I importantly want to make a distinction between what I would call decorative diversity, where you have a lot of different people around the table, but only a few people have voice. So we have to have a diverse group of people, but we have to have a diverse group of people with voice, who can help spot problems and broker solutions and come up with ideas that create the best policy for every American. Now the question is, why have we historically not had that kind of diversity?”

“[Economics has] a poor track record in terms of diverse groups taking up and getting a Ph.D. It requires a lot of technical expertise to be in the research department of of the Federal Reserve.”

“We can do better.”

“First, you could recognize that simply having a macro or finance degree isn’t the only way you can contribute in monetary policy. I’m a microeconomist studying labor economics, and when I came to the Fed, there was a question about whether I’d ever be allowed to even go to the FOMC. And here I am, and I think I make a contribution.”

“The second thing is, we can change the pipeline. You know, the Federal Reserve System is one of the biggest purchasers of economists in the U.S. marketplace. And we are actively working as a system to try to change the pipeline, get young people to think about Ph.D.’s or economics as a degree that they would like.”

Daly’s Path

Q. I think it would be very hard to find any boss of any color who would say, “I’m not going to hire a person because they’re a minority or because they’re a woman.” But they don’t get hired. So how does that change? How did you manage to work your way up?

Daly: “I was really fortunate that people mentored me, sponsored me, talked to me. You know, I’ve said publicly, Janet Yellen is one of my great mentors. So what did that mean? It meant that Janet was willing to sit down and have coffee with me. Or if we were at an airport waiting for a plane, you know, because we had traveled together, she just started talking to me about how she did it and what she did and things to think about and things to do.”

“And that’s really just a series of conversations with a variety of people that really helped me get to where I am. And then the question is, do we want to leave that to chance?”

“We launched something we call the ‘Framework for Change.’ And a framework for change is, how do we get in there the elements of that equity that actually lead to outcomes like myself so that we can scale my experience.”

Women’s Work

Q. There’s been an issue with women not returning to the labor force the same way that men did after the pandemic. How much of that is really because of childcare, medical reasons or needing to care for others? And how much is it a secular shift in the way women think about working, similar to the 1990s when so many joined the labor force?

Daly: “With women, I’d rather them as a group prove to us that they don’t want to come back rather than assume that they don’t want to come back.”

“That idea that we’re all through it and if they’re not back, they’re not coming back, I think it’s very premature. So I’d like to give every woman out there who’s on the sidelines right now the opportunity to have a full choice.”

“And one of the ways that we might find our world evolves is that instead of having to choose 40 hours or nothing, we can have more divisible work, and work part-time, and come in and out of the labor force without penalty, have careers, raise your children, do all the things that people want to do. And find ourselves with more capacity in the economy, not less.”

“It’s too early to declare anything is true, and the best way to find out is to create a sustainable economy that works for everyone.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.