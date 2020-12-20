(Bloomberg) -- Another $900 billion of fiscal support would “absolutely” make a significant difference to the U.S. economy’s ability to endure Covid-19, said Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly.

“This support in unequivocally beneficial,” she told CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday, after congressional negotiations cleared the last significant obstacle for pandemic relief, setting up a possible vote later on Sunday.

