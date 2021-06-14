(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

When Federal Reserve policy makers gather this week to discuss the U.S. economic recovery from the pandemic, they’ll see a job market that’s improving at a faster pace for some than for others. Here’s a look at Jerome Powell’s dashboard and here’s what economists predict will happen

A global minimum corporate tax would generate around $150 billion in extra revenue for governments across the world, according to the official overseeing frenetic talks to get a deal between 139 countries in coming weeks

Remember all the toilet paper people hoarded at the start of the pandemic? Turns out they hoarded cash and other easy money, too, and for the same reason: survival instincts

Managers hoping to lure employees into offices may find their youngest and newest staff are their strongest allies

Chile’s economy is more resilient to coronavirus lockdowns than last year and the impact on activity from sprawling new restrictions will be mild, central bank President Mario Marcel said in an interview

European Central Bank tensions over how and when to discuss ending its emergency bond-buying program are starting to bubble over into the public domain

In the debate over how dangerous the surge in global inflation may become, two hawkish central banks in the European Union’s eastern wing -- the Czech Republic and Hungary -- don’t want to take any chances

South Korea posted record sales in logic semiconductors last month, amid a global shortage of chips to operate everything from cars to smartphones

Finally, here’s what’s to look out for in the world economy this week

