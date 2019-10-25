(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Federal Reserve officials will signal they’re likely to take a break from cutting interest rates after lowering them again next week, according to a majority of economists surveyed by Bloomberg

German business expectations improved in October from a decade low, a cautious sign that Europe’s largest economy may have stopped deteriorating at the start of the fourth quarter

Mario Draghi’s reign as European Central Bank president is ending much like that of his predecessor -- with a plea for fiscal coordination to fix a monetary union that’s incomplete without it Meanwhile, the latest ECB survey of professional forecasters saw a morose assessment of the euro-area economy, with expectations for inflation and economic growth cut across the board

The side effects of the ECB’s ultra-expansionary monetary stance could eventually force policy makers to renounce a pledge to keep rates low, according to Governing Council member Pierre Wunsch

The Bank of Russia sped up the pace of monetary easing with a rare 50 basis-point rate cut after inflation showed signs of dropping well below a 4% target

A trio of Asian central banks that weathered the global financial crisis without having to resort to unorthodox measures now confront the prospect that they might have little alternative if their economies get any worse

The Bank of Japan is considering refraining from extra stimulus at its October meeting but will look for a fresh way to show its readiness to take action

U.S. farmers may return to pre-trade war levels of sales to China in time for the presidential election year, relieving economic pressure on one of Donald Trump’s key political constituencies

