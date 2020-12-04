(Bloomberg) -- The November jobs report published Friday by the U.S. Labor Department was “a little disappointing,” Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said.

“Today we had an employment report and it was a little disappointing, I would say,” Evans said Friday during a virtual conference hosted by the Michigan Bankers Association.

“Payroll employment, I believe, was reported to be up 245,000 people, which normally would be great. But we lost 20 million jobs on the way down, and we’re only up a little over 10,” Evans said. “So, there’s a long way to go still, and at this pace, we need a much stronger return to work to really keep things going.”

The report showed that the labor-market rebound markedly slowed last month, indicating the surge in Covid-19 cases is hitting workers and curbing the broader economic recovery.

