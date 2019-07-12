Fed's Evans Says More Accommodation Needed to Reach 2% Inflation

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans says the economy may require more monetary accommodation to get inflation back up to the central bank’s 2% objective.

“A couple” of rate cuts could raise inflation trajectory and lift the the personal consumption expenditure price index to 2.2% in 2021, Evans says at event in Chicago

Fed should be aiming for a bit above 2% inflation at this point, 2.5% would be completely consistent with central bank’s objective

Says still increasing job growth in a way that unemployment could fall

The labor market “seems quite vibrant,” unemployment rate is very low relative to history, many more people have come into the labor force recently than had been expected

Looking for 2% growth this year, 2% is pretty close to trend growth, so is sustainable: Evans

The consumer “has been very strong,” business investment has been a little weaker over the last year than he might have expected given fiscal stimulus

NOTE: Evans votes on policy-setting FOMC this year

NOTE: U.S. Core Consumer Inflation Tops Projections in Broad Gain (2)

NOTE: U.S. Producer Prices Increased More Than Forecast in June (1)

