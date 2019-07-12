(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans says the economy may require more monetary accommodation to get inflation back up to the central bank’s 2% objective.

  • “A couple” of rate cuts could raise inflation trajectory and lift the the personal consumption expenditure price index to 2.2% in 2021, Evans says at event in Chicago
  • Fed should be aiming for a bit above 2% inflation at this point, 2.5% would be completely consistent with central bank’s objective
  • Says still increasing job growth in a way that unemployment could fall
  • The labor market “seems quite vibrant,” unemployment rate is very low relative to history, many more people have come into the labor force recently than had been expected
  • Looking for 2% growth this year, 2% is pretty close to trend growth, so is sustainable: Evans
  • The consumer “has been very strong,” business investment has been a little weaker over the last year than he might have expected given fiscal stimulus
  • NOTE: Evans votes on policy-setting FOMC this year
  • NOTE: U.S. Core Consumer Inflation Tops Projections in Broad Gain (2)
  • NOTE: U.S. Producer Prices Increased More Than Forecast in June (1)

