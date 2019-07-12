Jul 12, 2019
Fed's Evans Says More Accommodation Needed to Reach 2% Inflation
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans says the economy may require more monetary accommodation to get inflation back up to the central bank’s 2% objective.
- “A couple” of rate cuts could raise inflation trajectory and lift the the personal consumption expenditure price index to 2.2% in 2021, Evans says at event in Chicago
- Fed should be aiming for a bit above 2% inflation at this point, 2.5% would be completely consistent with central bank’s objective
- Says still increasing job growth in a way that unemployment could fall
- The labor market “seems quite vibrant,” unemployment rate is very low relative to history, many more people have come into the labor force recently than had been expected
- Looking for 2% growth this year, 2% is pretty close to trend growth, so is sustainable: Evans
- The consumer “has been very strong,” business investment has been a little weaker over the last year than he might have expected given fiscal stimulus
- NOTE: Evans votes on policy-setting FOMC this year
- NOTE: U.S. Core Consumer Inflation Tops Projections in Broad Gain (2)
- NOTE: U.S. Producer Prices Increased More Than Forecast in June (1)
