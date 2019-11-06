(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

The three interest-rate cuts undertaken by the Federal Reserve this year have left the U.S. economy in a good place, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said.

“I think we’ve made a nice adjustment that takes account of risk management concerns,” Evans told reporters Wednesday after a talk at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York.

“The setting of policy is good for the real risks that the economy is facing,” Evans said. “I think that it’s good for getting inflation to 2%.”

Fed officials last week voted to cut interest rates by a quarter-percentage point for a third time this year, marking the first such reductions since the 2008 financial crisis. They cited the combination of trade-policy uncertainty, slowing global growth and below-target inflation as a rationale for the cuts, which partially unwound more than two percentage points of rate increases between December 2015 and December 2018.

In an Oct. 30 press conference explaining the latest decision, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said it would take “a material reassessment” of the outlook for policy makers to adjust rates again. A stronger-than-forecast report on jobs published Nov. 1 reinforced investors’ perceptions that easing is over for now, according to the prices of futures contracts linked to the central bank’s benchmark overnight rate, which currently stands just above 1.5%.

“I definitely think the economy is in a good place now,” Evans said. “I think the consumer has been very strong. I think the most recent data reflect that.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Matthew Boesler in New York at mboesler1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Margaret Collins at mcollins45@bloomberg.net, Alister Bull

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.