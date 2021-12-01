(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Wednesday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

In a clear sign that the Federal Reserve is shifting to tighter monetary policy, Jerome Powell -- who’s spent months arguing that the pandemic surge in inflation was largely due to transitory forces -- told Congress on Tuesday that it’s “probably a good time to retire” the word “transitory” Powell’s testimony reinforced Bloomberg Economics’ view the central bank will announce a faster taper pace at its December meeting Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will be back in Congress today, testifying in front of the House Financial Services Committee from 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

The OECD said in its economic outlook that central bankers should hold their nerve as they watch the global economic recovery slowing Omicron is adding to high uncertainty around the outlook and governments must ramp up vaccination efforts, OECD Chief Economist Laurence Boone says The U.K. is headed for the fastest growth in the Group of Seven major economies this year, according to the OECD report

Global manufacturing activity stabilized last month, though difficulties in sourcing components persist, according to a final IHS Markit survey of purchasing managers Wednesday

The detection of the omicron variant in the U.K. has lowered the chances of the Bank of England lifting interest rates in December, according to Bloomberg Economics

Lending in China may be about to pick up as banks rush to raise short-term debt, Bloomberg economics says China’s Vice Premier Liu He said he’s confident about the economy’s outlook next year, pledging enhanced support for small and foreign businesses Cutbacks in investment by China’s property developers could leave 12.5 trillion yuan investment hole in a worst-case scenario, Bloomberg Economics says

One of the Bank of Japan’s more dovish board members indicated he would support extending the bank’s special funding program for covid-hit businesses, given the emergence of the omicron variant

The Taliban’s move to restrict women from working could immediately cost the Afghan economy up to $1 billion, or 5% of GDP, the United Nations Development Programme

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.