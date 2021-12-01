1h ago
Fed’s Faster Taper, OECD Outlook, Stable Factories: Eco Day
- In a clear sign that the Federal Reserve is shifting to tighter monetary policy, Jerome Powell -- who’s spent months arguing that the pandemic surge in inflation was largely due to transitory forces -- told Congress on Tuesday that it’s “probably a good time to retire” the word “transitory”
- Powell’s testimony reinforced Bloomberg Economics’ view the central bank will announce a faster taper pace at its December meeting
- Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will be back in Congress today, testifying in front of the House Financial Services Committee from 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
- The OECD said in its economic outlook that central bankers should hold their nerve as they watch the global economic recovery slowing
- Omicron is adding to high uncertainty around the outlook and governments must ramp up vaccination efforts, OECD Chief Economist Laurence Boone says
- The U.K. is headed for the fastest growth in the Group of Seven major economies this year, according to the OECD report
- Global manufacturing activity stabilized last month, though difficulties in sourcing components persist, according to a final IHS Markit survey of purchasing managers Wednesday
- The detection of the omicron variant in the U.K. has lowered the chances of the Bank of England lifting interest rates in December, according to Bloomberg Economics
- Lending in China may be about to pick up as banks rush to raise short-term debt, Bloomberg economics says
- China’s Vice Premier Liu He said he’s confident about the economy’s outlook next year, pledging enhanced support for small and foreign businesses
- Cutbacks in investment by China’s property developers could leave 12.5 trillion yuan investment hole in a worst-case scenario, Bloomberg Economics says
- One of the Bank of Japan’s more dovish board members indicated he would support extending the bank’s special funding program for covid-hit businesses, given the emergence of the omicron variant
- The Taliban’s move to restrict women from working could immediately cost the Afghan economy up to $1 billion, or 5% of GDP, the United Nations Development Programme
