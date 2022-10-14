(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve policymakers are suggesting that they’re prepared to raise interest rates higher than previously planned, though not necessarily faster, with elevated inflation proving more persistent in the latest data.

Kansas City Fed President Esther George said Friday the central bank should raise interest rates to a restrictive level to curb inflation, but take care not to make too much haste, which could “disrupt financial markets and the economy in a way that ultimately could be self-defeating.”

George, in a virtual speech to S&P Global Ratings, also said the terminal rate may need to be higher to cool prices.

Noting that US households are still sitting on savings that could help them keep spending, she said that could suggest the need to “keep at this” for longer.

“You may see the terminal fed funds rate higher and have to stay there longer,” she said. “But I’m more cautious maybe than most about how quickly we do that.”

The Fed is on track for a fourth consecutive 75 basis-point hike in interest rates in early November as central bankers seek to cool the hottest inflation in nearly four decades. Investors also bet that another increase of that size is likely in December, with markets for the first time seeing rates approaching 5% next year, after disappointing inflation news.

Forecasts they released last month showed rates reaching 4.4% by year end, from a current target range of 3% to 3.25, and 4.6% next year.

Separately, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said Friday that while there are signs of a cooling economy, she’s “very supportive” of continuing to increase rates to restrictive levels.

Raising rates to between 4.5% and 5% “is the most likely outcome,” with the Fed then planning to “hold at that point for some period of time,” Daly said in a video interview with Yahoo! Finance.

Also, Fed Governor Lisa Cook said Friday that there’s a likely need for ongoing rate hikes and the Fed will continue until its job is done in controlling inflation.

The latest comments suggest that policymakers are reluctant to move any faster than in 75 basis-point increments, such as 100 basis points, as some traders and economists have speculated.

US core consumer prices, which strip out food and energy, rose 6.6% in September from a year ago, the highest level since 1982, according to a Labor Department report published on Thursday. That continues a worrying pattern for policymakers after the gauge accelerated in August as well.

