Federal Reserve officials say they’re willing to tolerate an overshoot of their inflation goal. Meantime, the market is pricing in a Fed cut even as the White House’s chief economist says the U.S. economy is on track to grow 3 percent or faster this year

Step back. Some U.S. negotiators are concerned China is pushing back against American demands despite President Donald Trump’s optimism about reaching a trade deal that could boost his re-election chances

Demand steadying. Bloomberg Economics reckons China’s economy is poised to stabilize in 2Q as stimulus starts to gain traction

Reconsider stance. European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said Italy’s economic difficulties should push the populist government to review its fiscal position. Meanwhile, the Bank of Italy’s No. 2 official is said to be leaving amid tensions with the government

Battered krona. Small Swedish businesses are being hammered by rising import costs amid the krona’s slump

French resistance. France’s economy is likely to receive a modest lift from government stimulus

Is it time to relent on 2%? A guide to Japan’s inflation target debate

Teetering. India’s economy showed conflicting signs of a recovery in a climate clouded by uncertainty ahead of a general election beginning next month

