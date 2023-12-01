Fed’s Goolsbee Says No Evidence That Inflation Has Stalled at 3%

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee voiced confidence that inflation is still on track to return to the US central bank’s 2% target, praising the latest data that showed receding price pressures.

“There’s no evidence that we’ve stalled at 3%,” Goolsbee said Friday at an event at the Chicago Fed. “I still think it’s on track to get to 2%.”

A monthly government report on personal consumption expenditures published Thursday showed the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, excluding food and energy prices, advanced 3.5% in October from a year earlier, the least since early 2021.

“It was absolutely what we wanted it to be,” Goolsbee said of the data.

