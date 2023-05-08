(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee said a protracted showdown over the debt ceiling will make the Fed’s job much more difficult as it tries to assess the impact of bank sector turmoil, which he said is leading to tighter credit conditions.

“This whole argument about the debt ceiling comes at the worst possible time,” Goolsbee said Monday in an interview with Yahoo! Finance, calling a potential default a self-inflicted wound. “It just makes it extremely difficult to figure out what will be the conditions for economic growth and the job market.”

He called on lawmakers to get the job done.

“They have to figure it out. They have to raise the debt ceiling,” he said.

Goolsbee said it’s too soon to know what policymakers should do at their next meeting in June, reiterating remarks he made last week. He said the Chicago Fed’s business contacts and lending officers are reporting that a credit crunch — “or at least, a credit squeeze” — is beginning, after a string of bank failures since early March.

A potential default, or even a showdown that goes right up to the deadline, could lead to a severe drop in consumer confidence, add to stress in the financial sector and push up interest rates for consumers, he said.

“We’re more than a month away from the next FOMC meeting,” he said. “I don’t think we can decide what we should do with rates now, we have to see what’s happening with these conditions.”

Fed officials raised interest rates last week by a quarter point to a 5%-5.25% target range, the highest level since 2007, while signaling they could pause rate hikes at their meeting in June. A string of bank failures has clouded the economic outlook in recent months, but some policymakers have said they remain focused on taming inflation, which has cooled but is still double the Fed’s 2% target.

Goolsbee, who votes on monetary policy decisions this year, said last week that strains from the banking sector could hurt growth and reduce the need for officials to keep raising rates.

Fed officials will see fresh data on prices Wednesday when the Labor Department releases the consumer price index report for April.

Data released last week showed the labor market is still resilient, as US employers added an unexpectedly solid 253,000 jobs last month. The unemployment rate fell back to a multi-decade low of 3.4%, and average hourly earnings rose 4.4% from April last year.

