UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce investments and export deals worth £1 billion ($1.3 billion) during his visit to India. A post-Brexit free trade deal is also likely by October

Fed Chair Powell hardened his hawkish tone, putting a 50-basis-point rate hike on the table for the May meeting. That set off a flurry of analyst revisions to Fed forecasts for this year and extended a global bond rout as three half-point hikes are priced in. Nomura now expects 75 basis-point hikes in Jule and July

The jumbo hikes are turning up elsewhere, with the Bank of Canada keeping a 75-basis-point rate hike on the table and traders seeing India moving the most aggressively in Asia, with about 275 basis points of hikes by end-2023

In more signs of divergence among the world’s biggest economies, China said it’s ready to provide more support to business and that its still-easy policy is helping the economy, while economists are cutting the growth outlook amid Covid lockdowns. Modern Monetary Theory is catching fire there as economists mull the merits of deficit spending

After the Janet Yellen-led walkout at the Group of 20 in protest over Russia’s presence, the world’s premier club of economic and financial officials may be broken

Ukraine is seeking global aid for a rebuild it estimates at around $600 billion

Japan’s energy-driven inflation picked up in March to the fastest pace in two years, and all the price-growth fever had a top Singapore official talking of a new macroeconomic era of shortages driving global inflation

In brighter news, the Argentine economy regained momentum as it expanded in February for its best pace since mid-2021

