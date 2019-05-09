(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s assertion that too-low U.S. inflation will prove transitory hinges largely on what Americans pay for two basic needs: clothing and shelter

President Donald Trump declared China’s leaders “broke the deal” he was negotiating with them on trade, ratcheting up his rhetoric ahead of fresh talks that were already clouded by imminent tariff increases and China’s threats of retaliation Much of what comes next could depend on how Trump balances the two Chucks in his life. Meanwhile, here’s why the U.S. needs China more than you think

Staying in China, the case for the nation to keep up stimulus to the economy has strengthened, with further incoming evidence indicating that the recovery is not yet self-sustaining

Norway’s central bank has broken with a global trend, indicating it will probably raise interest rates in June, three months after the last increase Chile and Peru also have central bank decision days today -- here’s Bloomberg Economics preview

Former Reserve Bank of India chief Raghuram Rajan is moving up in the race to be the next Bank of England governor House price growth in the U.K. remained weak in April as the slump in southeast England and London depressed the market

