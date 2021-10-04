(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve said that its internal watchdog plans to open an investigation into trading activity by senior U.S. central bank officials.

“As part of our comprehensive review, we began discussions last week with the Office of Inspector General for the Federal Reserve Board to initiate an independent review of whether trading activity by certain senior officials was in compliance with both the relevant ethics rules and the law,” the Fed said in statement Monday.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell last month opened an internal examination of the central bank’s ethics rules around permissible financial holdings and activities by policy makers following revelations of unusual trading activity in 2020 as the Fed unleashed emergency support for the U.S. economy and the pandemic took hold.

Senator Elizabeth Warren earlier on Monday called on the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate whether stock transactions by top Federal Reserve officials violated insider trading rules.

(Adds background in third, final paragraphs.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.