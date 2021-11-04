(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The Federal Reserve has had a lot of trouble over the years deciding how hot to let the job market run before raising interest rates. Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues may soon have to make a call Here are key takeaways from the November FOMC meeting by Bloomberg Economics

U.S. employers are seeking a record number of seasonal workers for the holidays this year, according to global outplacement and business and executive coaching firm Challenger Gray & Christmas Inc

Canadians who took on new mortgages during the pandemic will be the hardest hit by rising interest rates, though most of the pain won’t be felt for at least another four years

The Bank of England defied market expectations by keeping interest rates on hold, putting concerns about slowing growth above predictions for a spike in inflation

The global surge in energy prices pushed inflation in the OECD area to 4.6% in September, the highest rate since 2008

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida helped further shore up the nation’s commitment to its 2% inflation goal and tamp down any lingering speculation of a rethink of the target or tapering plans

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.