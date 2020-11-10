(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. economy is likely to have a strong recovery from the pandemic-induced slump in the second half of the 2021 though the resurgence of Covid-19 jeopardizes the next two quarters, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said.

“We have a couple of very difficult quarters in front of us,” Kaplan said Tuesday in a virtual interview with Michael McKee at Bloomberg’s Future of Finance 2000 event. Citing business contacts, Kaplan said, “Over the horizon, the future looks bright and we’ll have a strong year next year but we have got to get through the next couple of quarters.”

Kaplan, echoing comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, said additional fiscal policy support would be helpful, especially for unemployed workers and small businesses that need support to survive the next few months. The Federal Open Market Committee last week kept interest rates near zero and discussed potential changes in its asset purchase program, Powell told reporters after the meeting.

“If we don’t renew it, we will see a drop-off at some point in household income and consumer spending,” Kaplan said, referring to fiscal aid for the unemployed and small businesses. “It will hurt the entire economy because it will weaken consumer spending.”

An increased number of virus cases is already reducing mobility of some Americans in cities, with a resurgence such as El Paso, Texas, Kaplan said.

“If the resurgence gets bad enough where it overwhelms health care systems in various cities, they may not have a choice but to institute lockdowns,” he said. “That is a real downside risk and a danger.”

