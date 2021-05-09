Fed’s Kashkari Says U.S. Job Market Still Needs Help to Heal

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. labor market remains in a “deep hole” and needs aggressive support to speed its healing from the Covid-19 pandemic, said Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari.

“We are still somewhere between 8 and 10 million jobs below where we were before the pandemic,” Kashkari said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

U.S. job growth unexpectedly softened in April from the prior month, with payrolls increasing just 266,000. Economists in a Bloomberg News survey had projected a hiring surge of 1 million people in April. The unemployment rate edged up to 6.1%.

“We still are in a deep hole and we still need to do everything we can to put those folks back to work more quickly,” Kashkari said. “We at the Federal Reserve are doing everything we can to accelerate that job-market recovery, because it’s good for the economy and it’s good for families all across the country.”

U.S. central bankers at their April 27-28 meeting held interest rates near zero and repeated they would keep buying $80 billion of Treasuries and $40 billion of mortgage-backed securities each month until the economy had made “substantial further progress” on employment and inflation.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a press conference afterward that progress would take “some time.” Officials don’t expect to begin raising the central bank’s benchmark interest rate from its current near-zero level before 2024, according to the median estimate of projections they published in March.

Kashari is a non-voting member of the Federal Open Market Commitee in 2021.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.