(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s most dovish policy maker signaled he’s comfortable with some cooling in the U.S. labor market that could result from the central bank’s efforts to bring down high inflation.

“Right now, by most measures, the job market is very strong, and we’re at a time of very high inflation,” Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said Friday during a moderated question-and-answer session at the University of Minnesota. “We know we have to bring inflation back down to 2%, and if the job market softened a little bit, that’s not much of a trade-off.”

Labor Department data published earlier in the day showed stronger-than-expected job creation for the month of April and some moderation in wage gains. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury securities touched 3.1% after the release of the figures, the highest in nearly four years, as investors priced in a more-aggressive path for Fed tightening.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters Wednesday that the FOMC will probably authorize additional half-point increases at each of its next two policy meetings in June and July, representing a faster tightening pace than the usual quarter-point increases it tends to opt for.

Powell spoke after the central bank’s policy-making Federal Open Market Committee voted to raise its key interest rate by a half-percentage point -- the largest increase since 2000 -- following a quarter-point increase in March.

The hikes in larger increments reflect increasing urgency among Fed officials to get the benchmark federal funds rate to a level they deem “neutral” for the economy given elevated consumer price inflation, which at 8.5% in the 12 months through March was highest in more than 40 years.

“Today’s report shouldn’t really change much for the Fed, which, barring a major disaster, is apparently on autopilot until the late summer,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief U.S. economist Michael Feroli said Friday in a note to clients on the jobs data.

The central bank has faced criticism that it is behind the curve in responding to the hottest inflation in 40 years, including from former Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles, who said that it should have acted back in September.

Even Kashkari, who has consistently staked out a position as the most dovish participant in FOMC deliberations since taking the job in 2016, said the committee may need to take a more contractionary policy stance instead of a merely neutral one if inflationary pressures are prolonged by developments in Ukraine and China.

“Unfortunately, the news from the war in Ukraine and the Covid lockdowns in China are likely delaying any normalizing of supply chains,” Kashkari said in an essay posted on the internet Friday before the University of Minnesota event began.

“If supply constraints unwind quickly, we might only need to take policy back to neutral or go modestly above it to bring inflation back down,” he wrote. “If they don’t unwind quickly or if the economy really is in a higher-pressure equilibrium, then we will likely have to push long-term real rates to a contractionary stance to bring supply and demand into balance.”

