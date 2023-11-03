(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said that while a slowdown in hiring last month is welcome news for the central bank, he doesn’t want to overreact to just one month of data and stop raising interest rates.

“This suggests that the labor market is slowing, which we’re looking for, that’s helpful,” Kashkari said Friday just hours after a government report showed payroll growth slowed in October and the unemployment rate climbed.

It “gives us more comfort that the economy is moving back into balance, but I don’t want to overreact to one job report,” he said when asked if the data showed enough slowing for the Fed to be able to halt the rate-hike cycle.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed broad labor-market cooling, with hiring dropping to 150,000, from 297,000 in September.

Policymakers left interest rates unchanged in a range of 5.25% to 5.5% — a 22-year high — at their meeting this week and Chair Jerome Powell hinted that the central bank may be done raising interest rates. An increase in Treasury yields over the past few months was seen by some Fed officials as helping further restrain the economy.

Kashkari, speaking at an event at the Economic Club of Minnesota, repeated that it’s too soon to definitively make a call on whether or not more interest-rate increases are need, and that officials need to keep watching how data, especially on inflation, come in.

The Fed aggressively ratcheted up rates last year as inflation topped 9%. It slowed that pace this year and delivered its last hike in July as prices cooled significantly.

But some policymakers say they’re not yet convinced that inflation is on a meaningful path back to the Fed’s 2% goal. As of September, the majority of Fed officials still forecast one more rake increase this year.

