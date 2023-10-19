Fed’s Logan Says Not Yet Convinced Inflation Is Trending to 2%

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan said she’s not yet convinced that inflation is trending down to the central bank’s 2% target, but higher long-term yields are giving officials more time to evaluate economic data.

“We’ve seen some welcome progress with respect to inflation, but it’s still too high,” Logan said Thursday during a moderated discussion organized by the Money Marketeers of New York University.

“It’s important that we have continued restrictive financial conditions,” she said, adding that she is looking at not just the Fed funds rate but also the recent rise in long-term yields.

Logan, who votes on policy this year, reiterated that if higher long-term yields are persistent — and if they are caused by higher term premium — that could mean less need for the US central bank to raise its benchmark interest rate again.

“Because they’ve done some of this tightening work for us, we have some time to search over the economic data that’s coming and also to watch how financial conditions continue to evolve,” Logan said during the conversation moderated by Bloomberg News’s Catarina Saraiva.

US central bankers left their policy rate unchanged last month in a range of 5.25% to 5.5% and investors expect policymakers to hold rates steady for a second straight meeting when they gather next on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, according to pricing in futures markets.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, speaking at a separate event Thursday, suggested that the US central bank is inclined to hold interest rates steady again at its next meeting. Still, he left open the possibility of another hike later if policymakers see further signs of resilient economic growth.

Read more: Powell Signals Fed to Stay on Hold and Keep Future Hike on Table

Logan said she still sees the labor market as very tight and that she would like to see “some better balance” to be confident inflation is headed to 2%.

In response to a question about when the Fed might start cutting interest rates, Logan said she’s “not thinking about that right now.”

(Updates with further comments on bond yields, financial conditions.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.