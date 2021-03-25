(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said she was appalled by the murder of eight people in the Atlanta area this month, six of them Asian-American women, and pledged to highlight research on economic inequality and increase diversity at the bank.

“Limiting opportunity because of race, ethnicity, or gender threatens the health of our economy,” Mester wrote Thursday in the first of what will be a series of reflections on economic inclusion. “Such a heinous act requires condemnation and a public statement that I and the institution I lead are committed to championing diversity, equity, inclusion, and economic opportunity.”

Mester said she struggled to decide whether to talk publicly about her reaction to the murders.

“Reacting only by going on record as being against atrocious acts like this feels too much like resigned acceptance that this is the way things are,” she said.

The Atlanta-area shootings came at a time when violent attacks on Asian Americans have risen around the country.

