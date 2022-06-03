(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester reiterated her support for raising interest rates by a half point in June and July and said she would back doing the same again in September if inflation is not retreating.

“I’m going to come into that September meeting and if I don’t see compelling evidence, then I could easily be a 50 basis-point in that meeting as well,” Mester said Friday during an interview with CNBC. “There’s no reason we have to make that decision today, but my starting point will be do we need to do another 50 or not.”

Mester, who votes in monetary policy decisions this year, said she might support a smaller quarter-point rate increase in September if officials see “compelling evidence” that inflation is on a downward path. Her remarks are the final scheduled public comments from a Fed official before the start of their pre-meeting blackout period at midnight.

Fed officials raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point in March and by a half point in May. Policy makers expect that those higher borrowing costs will help them combat inflation by cooling the housing market and lowering demand for goods and services. The central bank has signaled that it will make half-point increases in June and July. Some officials, including Mester, say the pace of rate increases could accelerate, or slow down, in September based on what happens with inflation and the broader economy.

The US labor market added 390,000 jobs last month and wage gains held firm, the Labor Department reported earlier on Friday. Traders interpreted the data as a sign that the Fed will keep its policy tightening on track.

“I think that having the headline number come in a little bit lower than the previous month is a good thing,” Mester said. “But it’s too soon to say that that’s going to change our outlook, or my outlook on policy.”

Policy makers will meet again on June 14-15.

