(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said that while inflation has cooled, it’ll take time for it to fully return to the central bank’s 2% target.

“Inflation has been running well above the Fed’s goal for more than two years and while it’s still above our 2% goal, there’s been discernible progress on inflation even while the overall economy has remained relatively strong,” Mester said Thursday in opening remarks at the bank’s Financial Stability Conference. “It’s gong to take some time to get inflation back down to 2%.”

Policymakers left interest rates unchanged at a 22-year high for a second straight meeting earlier this month. The Fed has one meeting left this year, in December, and officials are assessing economic conditions to see whether further interest-rate increases are needed.

Mester, who doesn’t vote on policy decisions this year, said that there are many uncertainties to the economic outlook.

If the economy evolves differently than expected “monetary policy is going to need to be nimble and respond appropriately to evolving outlook and risks to achieving both parts of our dual mandate. I believe the current level of the funds rate positions us well to do just that,” Mester said.

