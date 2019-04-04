Fed's Mester says it's 'possible' the rate-hiking cycle may be over

Federal Reserve officials said they were comfortable with keeping interest rates on hold as they assess whether recent economic weakness is temporary or lasting, with one normally more hawkish policy maker suggesting the hiking cycle may now be over.

“Could we be done with policy rate increases this cycle? It is possible,” said Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said Thursday in Columbus, Ohio, signaling slightly less confidence in her view that another upward move might yet be justified.

She added that if the economy performs in the way she thinks is most likely -- with economic growth picking back up after a soft first quarter -- “the fed funds rate may need to move a bit higher than current levels.”

Mester, known as a moderately hawkish policy maker, said she expects the economy to bounce back with growth for the year at or slightly above 2 per cent. That’s a shade different from her previous outlook for 2 per cent to 2.5 per cent growth. She also forecast inflation this year of 2 per cent and continued labor market strength. Mester doesn’t vote this year on the Fed’s policy-setting panel.

Fed officials put interest-rate increases on hold earlier this year amid slowing global growth and weak inflation after hiking four times in 2018. Some officials have signaled optimism that the economy might still merit a rate increase later this year if risks from to China, Europe and trade don’t further dent the expansion. Others, including Chairman Jerome Powell, sound less confident, indicating a rate cut may be as likely as a rate increase.

Officials agree, however, that no decisions are required in the short term.

“Accounting for all those factors -- a strong labor market, muted inflation, sustained moderate growth, and the penumbra of uncertainty -- I continue to be in wait-and-see mode,” Philadelphia Fed chief Patrick Harker, who also isn’t voting this year, said Thursday at a separate event in Philadelphia. “My outlook for rates remains, at most, one hike for 2019 and one for 2020.”