(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s policy is in a good place right now, said Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, while playing down signals from data that she warns will be volatile as the economy reopens.

“The volatility month-to-month I think is something we should expect, Mester said Friday in an interview on Bloomberg Television with Michael Mckee. “We’re really at the beginning of this vaccinations-widely-distributed part of the recovery and I think we just have to wait and be a little bit patient and let the recovery continue.”

Friday’s retail sales report unexpectedly showed a stalling out in April, following a sharp increase the previous month. It comes after another report showed disappointing job growth last month. The two stand in contrast with strong consumer and producer price index figures published earlier this week.

“I think we’re in a good place right now with our policy and we’re going to adjust it as appropriate depending on how the actual recovery progresses,” Mester said. “This is not the time to be adjusting anything on policy. It really is a time for watchful waiting, seeing how the recovery evolves.”

