(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said she anticipates it will be appropriate for policy makers to raise U.S. interest rates at a faster pace because inflation is considerably higher and labor markets are much tighter than in 2015.

“The risks to inflation are still tilted to the upside,” but the ultimate path of the Fed funds rate in terms of the number and pace of increases will “depend on how the economy evolves,” Mester said in prepared remarks for a virtual seminar hosted by the European Economics and Financial Centre, reiterating her January comment that she supports a first rate hike in March.

Officials have pivoted to tightening policy after acknowledging that inflation -- running at the fastest annual pace in almost four decades -- failed to fade as expected.

Investors have raised bets on the pace of increases since the January meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, shifting to roughly five this year versus the three that officials forecast in December. But Wall Street economists have split over how the Fed will act, penciling in as many as seven hikes as well as the risk that officials lift rates by 50 basis points -- the first increase of that magnitude since 2000 -- to keep price pressures at bay.

‘Every Option’

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said incoming data will show whether 25- or 50 basis-point increases are appropriate.

“Every option is on the table,” he said in an interview on CNBC earlier Wednesday. People shouldn’t have a view that the Fed is “locked into a particular trajectory in terms of how rates have to move over time.”

On reducing the Fed’s $8.9 trillion balance sheet, Mester said she would support selling some mortgage-backed securities at some point during the reduction period to speed the conversion of the portfolio’s composition to primarily Treasuries.

“Conditions warrant that we start balance-sheet reductions soon and go at a faster pace than we did last time,” Mester said.

Bostic said he supported reducing the balance sheet “pretty significantly” and that he preferred that this start “as soon as possible.”

Regarding inflation, she said she expects “some improvement” in readings later in 2022, but sees the annual rate of change above 2% this year and next.

“This forecast is conditional on the FOMC taking appropriate action,” Mester said.

