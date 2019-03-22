6h ago
Fed’s New Abnormal, Black Household Wealth, Europe Woes: Eco Day
- Federal Reserve policy makers have concluded that when in doubt, do no harm. Welcome to the new abnormal
- That’s going down well in some quarters. On Friday, President Donald Trump expressed hope the central bank had finished raising interest rates
- Trump is also said to be considering Stephen Moore, a visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation and a long-time supporter of the president, for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board
- In 2016, black household wealth in the U.S. was just 9 percent of whites’ -- that’s the same share as in 1965
- Europe’s economic outlook has been thrown into fresh doubt after reports showed weakness across France and Germany
- Meanwhile, a policy formula the European Central Bank recently described as “remarkable” is suggesting it needs to ease monetary policy once again
- Britain has a debt problem and, with the nation locked in the political hamster wheel of trying to leave the European Union, the risk is that a financial shock from Brexit could tip many people over the edge
- The Bank of Russia kept interest rates unchanged at a second straight meeting after a currency rally, combined with weak consumer demand, helped blunt a spike in inflation this quarter
- Meet Anita Angelovska Bezhoska, one of just four women in Europe to run a monetary authority
- As the share of G-20 GDP controlled by populists and non-democratic regimes rises, there are increasing signs that bad policies are hurting growth, according Bloomberg Economics’ Tom Orlik
- Finally, here’s our weekly wrap of what’s going on in the world economy
