(Bloomberg) -- Follow the latest global economic news and analysis @economics.

Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help round off your week:

Federal Reserve policy makers have concluded that when in doubt, do no harm. Welcome to the new abnormal That’s going down well in some quarters. On Friday, President Donald Trump expressed hope the central bank had finished raising interest rates Trump is also said to be considering Stephen Moore, a visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation and a long-time supporter of the president, for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board

In 2016, black household wealth in the U.S. was just 9 percent of whites’ -- that’s the same share as in 1965

Europe’s economic outlook has been thrown into fresh doubt after reports showed weakness across France and Germany Meanwhile, a policy formula the European Central Bank recently described as “remarkable” is suggesting it needs to ease monetary policy once again

Britain has a debt problem and, with the nation locked in the political hamster wheel of trying to leave the European Union, the risk is that a financial shock from Brexit could tip many people over the edge

The Bank of Russia kept interest rates unchanged at a second straight meeting after a currency rally, combined with weak consumer demand, helped blunt a spike in inflation this quarter

Meet Anita Angelovska Bezhoska, one of just four women in Europe to run a monetary authority

As the share of G-20 GDP controlled by populists and non-democratic regimes rises, there are increasing signs that bad policies are hurting growth, according Bloomberg Economics’ Tom Orlik

Finally, here’s our weekly wrap of what’s going on in the world economy

To contact the reporter on this story: David Goodman in London at dgoodman28@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Fergal O'Brien at fobrien@bloomberg.net, Zoe Schneeweiss

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.