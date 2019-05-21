1h ago
Fed's Other ‘QE’, Yuan's Risky Behavior, Japan Exports: Eco Day
- U.S. policy makers may have “slightly overdone it” by hiking in December, though it’s premature to talk about a rate cut, said Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard
- If you thought the Fed was done with quantitative easing, you might only be half right
- Japanese exports fell for a fifth straight month in April, offering the latest sign that China’s slowdown and its trade conflict with the U.S. are continuing to weigh on Japan’s economy
- India’s economy showed nascent signs of a recovery in April as a general election got underway, helping to somewhat lift the political uncertainty holding back investments
- China’s currency is showing a striking change in trading behavior -- it’s now trading more like a riskier currency, says Yuki Masujima
- How channeling the Ivy League helped a Maori tribe earn $1.3 billion
