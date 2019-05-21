(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

U.S. policy makers may have “slightly overdone it” by hiking in December, though it’s premature to talk about a rate cut, said Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard

If you thought the Fed was done with quantitative easing, you might only be half right

Japanese exports fell for a fifth straight month in April, offering the latest sign that China’s slowdown and its trade conflict with the U.S. are continuing to weigh on Japan’s economy

India’s economy showed nascent signs of a recovery in April as a general election got underway, helping to somewhat lift the political uncertainty holding back investments

China’s currency is showing a striking change in trading behavior -- it’s now trading more like a riskier currency, says Yuki Masujima

How channeling the Ivy League helped a Maori tribe earn $1.3 billion

