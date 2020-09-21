(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve set up a split among financial regulators on how to measure banks’ compliance with a key anti-redlining law by focusing on the number of loans that are made in low-to middle-income communities.

The proposal for revamping the Community Reinvestment Act, released by the Fed Monday, sets up a four-part test that would look at the total number of loans to low-income neighborhoods. Banks would get credit for smaller investments that can have a substantial community impact, according to a memorandum released alongside a 186-page advanced rulemaking proposal.

The plan contrasts with new rules from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency that were criticized for emphasizing the total value of banks’ investments rather than lending to specific communities.

The 1977 Community Reinvestment Act is intended to address historic redlining that kept Black and Latino communities from getting access to mortgages and other loans. The law requires that regulators review banks’ CRA performance, with a poor grade potentially limiting bank mergers and branch growth. The last major rewrite of the CRA’s regulations came during the during the Clinton Administration.

Former OCC chief Joseph Otting, who stepped down earlier this year, made revamping the CRA the central goal of his tenure. He’d had frustrations with the law while serving as chief executive officer of OneWest Bank under Chairman Steve Mnuchin, who’s now President Donald Trump’s Treasury Secretary. As soon as the OCC completed its CRA rewrite in May, Otting exited the agency.

Otting left behind a regulatory rift because his overhaul didn’t win the sign-off of the Fed and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. By moving ahead with its own proposal, the Fed is likely to create a chasm of two different CRA standards, meaning lenders could face two separate sets of requirements.

The Fed acknowledged the disagreement Monday, with Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles saying it’s “important to have consistency across the three banking agencies responsible for implementing the CRA regulations.”

