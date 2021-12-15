(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Federal Reserve policy makers are poised to accelerate their removal of monetary stimulus as a step toward the first interest-rate increases since 2018 as they pivot to restraining the hottest inflation in almost 40 years

The European Central Bank’s new projections show inflation below the 2% target in both 2023 and 2024, according to officials familiar with the matter

The Swiss National Bank’s long-standing claim that the franc is “highly valued” is looking harder to justify as officials watch it strengthen to within striking distance of parity with the euro. How officials describe the franc will feature in their decision on Thursday Meantime, SNB watchers are aiming to rekindle debate over sovereign wealth fund

China’s economy slowed further in November, dragged down by a worsening property market slump and disruptions from repeated Covid outbreaks, which undercut consumer spending

The U.S. Senate voted to raise the nation’s debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion, an amount intended to extend the government’s borrowing authority until early 2023

The Bank of Japan is taking a stealthier approach than its peers to winding back pandemic stimulus without rattling markets

Everyone from traders to farmers is trying to figure out what La Nina means for global food production. But there are also potentially price-altering implications for industrial metals

The soaring costs and staffing shortages plaguing the U.K.’s food-supply chain show little sign of ebbing next year, industry groups warned

Hungary plans to narrow its budget shortfall more than planned next year, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said, in the latest sign of a fiscal pivot after record pre-election spending

