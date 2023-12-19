(Bloomberg) -- The market’s reaction to the Federal Reserve’s pivot toward interest-rate cuts last week has boosted expectations that would-be public companies may accelerate their IPO timelines.

Stocks surged and bond yields tumbled after the Fed projected more rate cuts next year and Chair Jerome Powell refrained from pushing back against Wall Street’s dovish trade. That’s welcome news for capital-intensive sectors like technology and healthcare and a market for initial public offerings that’s trying to shake off a moribund two-year stretch.

The equity rally has broadened from the so-called Magnificent Seven tech stocks as the S&P 500 Index approaches a new record with the Nasdaq 100 Index and Dow Jones Industrial Average already hitting them. With valuation multiples improving, the so-called shadow IPO pipeline of companies getting their filings in order “has been growing unlike any time in the last seven quarters,” according to Mark Schwartz, Ernst & Young’s Americas IPO and SPAC advisory leader.

“The number of companies that were on the fence about getting serious about IPO preparation, they’re jumping over the fence in the last couple of weeks,” Schwartz said in an interview.

Exactly when the market will see a notable pickup remains a question, depending in part on declines in the Fed funds rate, currently forecast to fall 75 basis points next year, as well as seasonal factors. First-quarter proceeds from US IPOs in the decade leading up to the pandemic were the lowest on average, raising about half the funds in the period from April through June, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

US elections are another timing risk. “So the conversations are a little bit divided as to who can target pre-summer and who’s thinking about 2025,” Schwartz said.

After the much-anticipated Arm Holdings Plc IPO in September failed to fully reignite the market, bankers are voicing cautious optimism on the return of bigger IPOs next year. While the $25.5 billion raised on US exchanges this year marks a more than 90% drop from 2021’s boom, more stable fundamentals, improved risk appetite and falling interest rates are boosting hopes for increased activity.

“The Fed pivot likely pulls forward IPO issuance earlier into 2024,” said Josh Weismer, head of equity capital markets for Mizuho Americas. While IPO volume is historically slower at the start of the year, he expects deal activity to increase in the second quarter.

The stronger bid for shares in secondary markets and the relatively calm Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, which is sitting near the lowest since January 2020, help make for “an incredibly constructive environment for IPOs,” Weismer said.

One sticking point for investors and companies is the gap between how sponsors and management of private firms perceive themselves and what public investors are willing to pay for the shares. It has been narrowing in recent months, according to bankers and investors, though only time will tell when companies will make the leap to public exchanges.

That said, not everyone is an optimist. G Squared founder Larry Aschebrook is less sanguine about the near-term potential for IPOs, with geopolitical uncertainty and a slate of elections in 2024 posing potential headwinds.

“The window will open between Thanksgiving and Christmas in 2024,” the venture capitalist said. “And then things will get more active in 2025.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.